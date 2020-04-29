The Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee hosts virtual meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee held their first virtual Town Hall meeting for candidates seeking office in the June 9 Primary.

This Tuesday evening meeting focused on contenders running for County Judicial Offices. Residents were able to hear from circuit court judge and magistrate candidates during a Q&A session about their platforms and why they deserve the job from the committee.

Executive Committee Chairman Ethan Moore stated this is the first of five virtual series.

“I do encourage our viewers who are watching Facebook live or on the embed stream on our website to please share a question,” explained Moore. “We’ll propose those questions to those candidates as were going through.”

The next virtual Town Hall will be held on April 30 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. The Committee will also hold meetings on May 5, 7 and 11.

April 30 meeting will focus on candidates running for Mon County Board of Education, conservation district supervisor, county commission and surveyor. The May 5 meeting will have contenders running for legislative office in the Republican Party that serve Monongalia County.

The May 7 meeting will focus on Republican nominees running for Executive branch offices and the May 11 meeting will have non-partisan contenders running for all divisions of West Virginia State Court of Appeals.

Locals can participate and watch from the Committee’s Facebook page or on the Youtube Channel.

The Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee’s website is filled with more information about the group as well as upcoming meetings.