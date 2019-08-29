The Morgantown Denny’s is rebuilding their reputation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Denny’s hosted a customer appreciation day, discounting popular menu items and handing out prizes.

After a new franchise took over in March, the new management team has been dedicated to bringing customers back into their store.

“We’re trying to build our business and get customers to come back in and see that we are under new management and new ownership, trying to make everything better and get the customers back into our store,” said Jerry Pyne, General Manager.

The Morgantown Denny’s is working to provide student discounts in the near future to attract college students in the area.