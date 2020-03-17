The Morgantown public library will be temporarily closed until April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a statement released by the Morgantown Public Library, the library will temporarily close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 through at least Sunday, April 5.

Despite the fact that it will affect access to in-person technology and resources, Sarah palfrey, who is the Library Director, said it is their social responsibility to protect the public by closing the doors to curb the growth of this public health crisis.

For those who currently have library materials, they can return them at their book drops or keep them until they are back in full operation. If you’re concerned about your items being overdue, the Morgantown Public Library is a fine-free library.

There is a digital library available 24/7 for all ages, interests, and formats including, ebooks, audiobooks, streamable movies, music, and magazines.

Go to the Morgantown Public Library Facebook page for more information and to stay up to date on the status of the library.