MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The non-profit Morgantown Theatre Company performed the musical Annie this past weekend at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.

The musical had two casts made up of 92 children from the Morgantown Theatre Company.

Kristin Gerdes, Morgantown Theatre Company Board President, said, “For the kids themselves, they get so much confidence on stage. They just have incredible friendships that they develop and then their music theatre skills along with that. It’s just incredible to see what they’ve become. I mean you talk to these kids off stage and they’re just kids, but when they’re up there, they’ve become the characters, and it’s just amazing to watch.”

For more information on the Morgantown Theatre Company, and to find out when their next performance is, you can visit Morgantown Theatre Company website.