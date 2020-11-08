The Mountain Logger Group presents check to WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountain Loggers Group gave its annual donation to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The Loggers donated over $80,000 to go towards to the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital cafeteria on Saturday afternoon. The money helped contribute to the hospitals 500,000 pledge.

“This isn’t the only thing we give to,” said Mountain Loggers Group President Danny Sines. “This is one of. This is probably our biggest fundraiser, but we also have a community outreach.”

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Chief Nurse Officer Cheryl Jones stated the Mountain Logger Group has donated to the children’s hospital for the past 25 years.

“That’s been able to help support so many of our programs and Children’s Hospital that I don’t know what we would do without them,” explained Jones.

The Mountain Loggers Group have donated to the children’s hospital over one point nine million dollars over the years.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital hopes to have the cafeteria completed by summer 2021.