The Suites at Heritage Pointe in Morgantown now offering assisted living

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state has approved a license for The Suites at Heritage Point in Morgantown to offer comprehensive assisted living services, meaning residents who are experiencing limited daily living skills will be able to remain in their homes.

“This freedom to remain in place and know that comprehensive care and dedicated assistance is available to them is a blessing for our residents,” said Wilma Sternthal, Executive Director of The Village and The Suites at Heritage Point.

A release from the facility stated that the assisted living services include medication administration, 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living; such as bathing or dressing, three chef-prepared meals served daily, housekeeping and personal laundry services, scheduled transportation, personal grocery shopping, emergency pendant with fall alert system and highly skilled nursed who can assist with telehealth appointments.

“Continuing to offer comprehensive services and care to our residents is a key part of the mission of MonHealth System,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. The senior living residences have been part of Mon Health System since 1999.

The release stated that the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) of West Virginia granted Assisted Living licensure to the Suites at Heritage Point. Previously licensed as residential care, The Suites at Heritage Point has a 21-year reputation for providing exceptional care and services to older adults in the Morgantown area, according to the release.

“I am excited to be able to offer assisted living services to our residents. Our past licensure status required our residents to be able to safely and independently remove themselves from the building in case of an emergency. As we age, some assistance may be needed to get up out of a chair or to walk, and now we are able to continue care for residents with these needs,” said Sternthal.

The release stated that even during COVID-19 safety restrictions, residents have had a wide array of social, recreational and physical activities to participate in. Outdoor live concerts, guest lecturers and Bible study classes on video, as well as many opportunities to volunteer are ways the well trained, tenured and warm staff helps residents lead a healthy, fulfilled and vibrant lifestyle.