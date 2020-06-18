The Your Community Foundation receives $40,000 in COVID-19 relief money

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia, a nonprofit that provides funding to build endowment funds, has received $40,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

The money came in the form of two $20,000 donations from the Truist Financial Corporation and the Piantino Family Foundation. YCF President Patty Showers Ryan said the Piantino Family Foundation donation was made on behalf of Angela Bellotte, a former resident of Harrison County. She added that the Truist donation is part of the company’s $50 million philanthropic pledge to help rebuild communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patty Ryan

President of YCF

“YCF plans to specifically use those funds to help address food insecurity among children across the five counties that we sere at YCF,” Ryan said. “Those counties include Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor and Preston counties.”

As for the Piantino money, Ryan explained:

“[It] will be used to support more of the grassroots efforts that we are seeing. For example, from a lot of the church-operated food pantries that are really doing some amazing community work and outreach to make sure that our senior citizens and family members in the community have all the basic needs to continue to make it through the pandemic that we’re currently in and making them safe in their homes.”

Ryan said YCF is very thankful to have the support of the two organizations and to have continuing support for its emergency fund.

The money, of course, is available to nonprofits and grassroots operations that do charitable work, so Ryan encourages organizations within the five counties YCF serves to apply for funding. She said there is an application on YCF’s website that interested parties can fill out.

“Those applications are being reviewed every other week, we will continue to make distributions from the fund,” Ryan said. “Our hope is through the summer and into the fall and to support all the nonprofits and volunteers in these communities that are just doing fantastic work, really great partnerships across our region and we want to support them as much as we can. We can do that thanks to gifts from Truist and the Piantino Family Foundation.”