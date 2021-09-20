Therapy Services LLC Celebrate 25 year anniversary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC celebrated 25 years of service.

Therapy Services celebrated 25 year anniversary (WBOY image)

On Monday, in honor of that anniversary, the company closed down early and put on a mini carnival for the community. Children enjoyed popcorn, snow cones, face painting, games and pictures with Disney characters and a miniature horse.

Therapy Services LLC offers Speech, Occupational, Physical and Massage Therapy. Their 47 employees help children and adults at three locations in Morgantown, Bridgeport and Weston.

“Without the community, we wouldn’t be existing,” said Therapy Services LLC Founder Pat Ford. “The community has been very supportive, and it seems like it would be difficult with so many years but because we had really good employees and just the community support, it really helped us to develop as we have.”

Therapy Services offers multiple kinds of therapies at three locations (WBOY image)

Ford started the company 25 years ago out of her basement.

“We really had some nice accomplishments with different programs,” Ford said. “We had different therapies added programs. A lot for Autism a lot for Medicare … each discipline really has developed specific programs to the needs to the community. So, we were really carful that what do we need to do to be able to help people and benefit the community.”

Ford said they have some expansions within each facility they’re looking at for the future to continue to develop.