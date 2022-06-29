MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its autism center in Morgantown.



Therapy Services LLC has been serving patients in Morgantown, Weston and Bridgeport for over 25 years. The company is now gearing some of its focus to improve its service for autistic children and adults.

“It’s exciting. It’s a huge venture that we spent many years to come to this point,” Owner Pat Ford said. “The mindset was that it was just important to have a comprehensive program to be able to offer very good services in one place.”

Employees are excited to have more services to provide to their patients.

“It’s so heartwarming because you know as a therapist we are always wanting to do more for our families and more for our kiddos especially and kind of feeling helpless like what can I do, how can I help, I can’t make that big of a difference,” Occupational Therapist and Certified Autism Specialist, Lindsey Elliott said. “Now having all of these services for them and being able to offer it feels like you’re doing such a good thing.”

“It’s fantastic. We have a great demand (autism) therapy, but not enough centers,” Board Certified Behavior Analyst Reginna Wagoner said. “It’s a one-stop-shop. All of the therapy centers in one building.”

Ford hopes to add the autism center in its other locations as well.

“We look at the future and we really want to expand the centers to Bridgeport and Weston.

The Therapy Services LLC in Morgantown is located 6000 Hampton Center, Suite B.