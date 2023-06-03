MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In honor of West Virginia’s 160th Birthday, the theme for Main Street Morgantown’s third Arts Walk of the year will be “Celebrating West Virginia.”

On Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 50 artists from Morgantown and beyond will showcase and sell their work across downtown Morgantown during the free June Arts Walk 2023.

“We see this event as a creative community street festival, where individuals can come together to celebrate and appreciate art, music, and food,” a Main Street Morgantown release said.

More information about attending artists and the event itself can be found on Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook and Instagram.

The Arts Walk is held on second Saturdays from April to July, and then the second Fridays from August to October.