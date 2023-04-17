MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two-year-old and fan of motorcycles Koah Lewis was celebrating his birthday over the weekend when dozens of West Virginia motorcyclists surprised him and his friends at Marilla Park.

The surprise was organized by Koah’s mother and grandmother Kiana Turner and Kristi Wood-Turner who put out a Facebook post in early March asking for motorcyclists to participate in an impromptu parade.

Motorcyclists pose with Koah after their drive-by (Courtesy Kristi Wood-Turner)

“We all cried seeing those bikes drive down that hill and rev up their engines, waving and smiling at Koah as he stood on his bike in awe!” Kristi Wood-Turner wrote in an email to 12 News. Wood-Turner said they counted more than 70 different bikes on Sunday.

At the front of the parade was Koah’s dad Adam, who got Koah a bike of his own for his birthday. Afterward, riders lined up to take pictures with Koah and his family. Photographer and family member Aleah Stull also offered to take pictures of the riders with their bikes as thanks for participating in the parade.