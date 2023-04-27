A drawing of the city of Morgantown as it looked in 1897 (Library of Congress)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On April 27, 1863—160 years ago—Confederate cavalry arrived in Morgantown during the Civil War.

The raid was part of a larger campaign led by Brigadier Generals John D. Imboden and William E. “Grumble” Jones, now known as the Jones-Imboden Raid. According to the Morgantown History Museum and American Battlefield Trust, the goal of their raids was to disrupt supplies, gather resources and recruit more soldiers for the Confederacy. The sabotage largely consisted of destroying bridges used by the B&O Railroad.

Imboden and Jones had a combined strength of more than 5,000 troops; Imboden and his 3,365 men headed toward Beverly, whereas Jones and his 2,100 troops moved toward Rowelsburg.

Brig. Gen. John D. Imboden (Wikimedia Commons: public domain) Brig. Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones (Wikimedia Commons: public domain)

On April 27, 1863, a detachment of Jones’ cavalry led by Colonel Asher Harmon continued north and arrived in Morgantown under a flag of truce. In 1860, Morgantown had approximately 740 inhabitants, less than half of General Jones’s full military strength. According to an exhibit in the Morgantown History Museum, Harmon and his men convinced the people of Morgantown to turn over their arms, and they occupied the town until General Jones arrived with the rest of his forces the next day.

As the Confederate forces prepared to leave, they began to set fire to the bridge that crossed over the Monongahela River. The people of Morgantown begged the last company of Confederates to spare the bridge, and 19-year-old Lieutenant William Lyne Wilson was credited with extinguishing the fire. Wilson would return to Morgantown later in his life to become president of West Virginia University and eventually became a state senator and U.S. Postmaster General during the presidency of Grover Cleveland.