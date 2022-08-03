FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4.

Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia.

Yelp created its list by identifying businesses in the restaurant and food categories on their website with a large number of reviews that mentioned “chocolate chip cookie.” Next, it ranked the placements using the total volume and ratings of the reviews that mentioned the specific type of cookie. The list is based off of businesses throughout the United States that were listed as “open” and had passable health scores as of July 1, 2022.

Apple Annie’s opened in 1991, where they were a sandwich counter with desserts that were baked fresh and a few small tables. Thirty-one years later and some things never changed, except for being recognized for the best chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia.

While talking with the general manager, Mindy Efaw, she mentioned that their chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular items they sell.

“We do really have great cookies; they’re warm, ooey, gooey and very chocolatey,” Efaw said. “They’re a very good size. It is a family recipe. It’s great, I mean, we’re a newer restaurant in Fairmont, we have had one in Morgantown for several years now. So to be new to the community, and to be chosen, it’s a pretty great feeling.”

The Morgantown location for Apple Annie’s is located at 6120 Mid Atlantic Dr. and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fairmont’s Apple Annie’s is located at 2600 Middletown Cir Suite 115 and has the same hours.

Do not forget to stop by either Apple Annie’s location on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4 to get the “best chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia.” By mentioning our 12 News segment, you will get one free chocolate chip cookie at either location.