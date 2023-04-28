MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — University High School held its Military Signing on April 28 starting at 8:50 a.m.

The ceremony began with a Presentation of Colors by the school’s Future Leaders Program.

Shortly after, the band played to National Anthem before everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance. Two guest speakers from the military followed, which led to three students being recognized for their commitment to the WV Army National Guard. These three students were Ephraim Bennett, Ethan Brunet-Bailey, and Jonah Nard.

Ephraim Bennett with his family and recruiter (WBOY Image)

Ethan Brunet-Bennett with his family and recruiter (WBOY Image)

Jonah Nard with his family and recruiter (WBOY Image)

Ephraim Bennett wanted to enlist for the same reason many others do, for the benefits and experience. He plans to attend Fairmont State University for Civil Engineering, because he is doing Technician Engineering through the Guard. While discussing how his schooling would work with a 12 News reporter, Bennett told us that he will be in the National Guard part-time, meaning he will only be meeting with them one time a month, which he felt was perfect for him. After college, he said that he might go active duty but is not sure yet. He felt good after signing his contract and is looking forward to making new friends and traveling through this experience.

Jonah Nard joined because he felt like it was his duty to serve and protect his country. After getting back from basic training, Nard would like to go to technical school for two years for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). His brother’s dad owns his own HVAC company, and Nard has grown up interested in the career. He hopes that he and his brother can own their own business one day.

Nard gets to go to airborne school and is looking forward to jumping out of planes the most. He feels it is important for others to join the military, he said, “I feel like it’s something you should do, I feel like it’s – should be your duty because if you don’t know the army, like the rate of people coming in has been declining, I feel like people should just come in, ’cause then, you know, drafts and stuff, you don’t have to worry about any of that.”

Ethan Brunet-Bailey told 12 News that a recruiter approached him and filled him in on possible job opportunities, so he took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), and the recruiter showed him everything he qualified for. As of Friday, Brunet-Bailey is currently taking classes at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center but plans to go straight into the military after. He is at a three-year enlistment but might bump it up to six or eight depending on how it goes.

Brunet-Bailey intends to do trade work after or during the military since it is only part-time. While in the military, his MOS will be a 15 tango, meaning he will be a Black Hawk Helicopter Mechanic, which he is very excited to do. Brunet-Bailey’s father has been a pilot for American Airlines while he was growing up, so he is looking forward to learning new skills.

If you are thinking about trying out the military or are not sure what you would like to do after high school, Burnet-Bailey recommends this option. He mentioned that it is only eight months of time and it does open up a lot of doors.

The University High School signing on Friday concluded West Virginia’s Military Signing Week.