MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from Russian prison on Thursday after being detained in the country for almost a year.

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. government traded her freedom for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap.

Griner is considered one of the greatest WNBA players in history. Prior to her high-profile arrest in Russia last February and her Olympic and WNBA careers, Griner played for the Baylor University Bears and was the first-ever basketball player, male or female, to score a triple-double in the West Virginia University Coliseum.

In a matchup against the Mountaineers on March 3, 2013, Griner scored 28 points and secured 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against the largest WVU Coliseum crowd, 13,447 people.

Griner led #1 ranked Baylor to a 80-49 victory against the Mountaineers.