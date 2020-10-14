Tickets available for free drive-in movie events at 2 Morgantown Walmart locations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Additional tickets have been made available for Walmart’s free drive-in movie events at two Morgantown Walmart locations.

Over the summer, Walmart announced a drive-in movie tour across several Walmart parking lots in the U.S. to provide free, socially-distanced entertainment for families.

In August, Walmart announced the dates and locations for its’s drive-in tour, which included both the Walmart at the University Town Centre and the Walmart located on 4-H Camp Road in Morgantown.

Free tickets are available for the following showings:

  • Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice (University Town Centre)
  • Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – Space Jam (University Town Centre)
  • Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (4-H Camp Road)
  • Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – The Iron Giant (4-H Camp Road)

The free tickets for the showings are available online here.

