TIMELINE: City of Westover’s legal woes

WESTOVER, W.Va. – The City of Westover is facing a myriad of legal issues, all related to the Westover Police Department. 12 News has been covering the situation since the beginning and has filed many related stories.

The city’s issues began in July 2020 when a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the two of the city’s police officers violated the civil rights of a Westover man after they pulled him from his home and beat him in 2019. Former Police Chief Richard Panico was also named in the suit.

The police department’s policies related to officer’s body cams played a large role in the initial suit and 12 News’ Amanda Mueller compiled two investigative stories on the topic:

At city council meetings in August 2020, residents expressed concern and outrage over the body cam issue, leading Councilman Ralph Mullins to propose an ordinance that Westover officers activate their cameras when interacting with the public.

A month later, another city council meeting, Chief Panico abruptly resigned.

A week later, Mueller learned that Officer Aaron Dalton, who was named in the initial federal lawsuit, was on leave from the department.

In was then discovered that 11 members of the police department has written and signed a letter alerting Mayor Dave Johnson to their concerns about the actions and behaviors of Officer Dalton.

Just days after 12 News made the letter public, retired West Virginia State Trooper Joe Adams was named the new Westover Police Chief.

With the new year, came new news. A national civil rights organization joined the original federal lawsuit on behalf of victim Andre Howton.

Less then a week later, a second federal lawsuit was filed, this one on behalf of William Cox, who said he was beaten by Dalton and another Westover officer.

In February 2021, 12 News obtained video of Cox’s beating, which can be seen here.

By early March 2021, a third lawsuit had been filed against the City, this one in Monongalia County Circuit court, on behalf of the police department’s former administrative assistant Christine Riley, who alleged that Mayor Johnson fired her for signing the letter about Officer Dalton.