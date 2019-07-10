Tire collection held in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A tire collection event was held at the Walmart near Grafton Road in Morgantown on Wednesday.

The event was held by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The DEP makes it a priority to hold one collection for every county each year.

The public was permitted to bring ten tires per car. About 60 people took part in the event on Wednesday, bringing nearly 700 tires.

“You’re getting the tires and they’re going to someplace at least where they’re disposed of properly. I don’t know if you’ve ever watched TV and you see that every dirty scene, you see that shows a dirty spot, it’s got tires stacked up. So, we’re trying to just get the tires out and keep them out of the rivers and out of people’s yards,” said Greg Rote, Field Supervisor for DEP Pollution Prevention Dump Program.

The tires collected on Wednesday were taken to Tire and Rubber Inc. in Weston.