FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — TMC Technologies has been awarded a contract from West Virginia University Research Corporation to help establish the West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence (WVSSCE) in Morgantown.

“I’ve been out here doing this work for over 25 years and it’s very exciting having a project having that we can involve WVU and work with entrepreneurs,” TMC Technologies CEO & President Wade Linger said.

Officials said the WVSSCE will provide West Virginians with the opportunity to build Small Satellites to develop new technology and more.

TMC Technologies (WBOY – Image)

The WVSSCE will develop Small Satellite modeling/simulation software, advanced aerospace manufacturing services and more.

“This is huge for the state, it’s huge for us engineers that want to stay and work in West Virginia,” TMC Technologies Chief Scientist Scott Zemerick said. “We’re hoping to do some cutting edge science.”

Zemerick is expecting this contract to help Small Satellite exploration around the low Earth orbit. This project not only aims to help the area or state, but also the country.

“I think this will end up building some new state of the art Small Satellites and also that the technology that spins out of those will help lower the cost for other people building Small Satellites across the country,” Linger said.

TMC Technologies (WBOY – Image)

“TMC does business with SpaceX and other ways through our contracts here,” TMC Technologies Vice President of Federal & Commercial Divisions Denise Lindsey said. “Worldwide, we hope to build this center of excellence that will reach out for all Small Satellites being built and sent up into space no matter where they are from.”

The creation of the WVSSCE was made possible through a grant by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.