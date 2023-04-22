MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Land Trust held its third annual Touch the Earth Festival at Marilla Park on Saturday.

In addition to celebrating Earth Day, the festival was also meant to bring more attention to the half-mile trail that has been built at Marilla Park over the last several years.

“Even though it’s only half a mile, it keeps us busy. There’s always something to do,” said Rick Landenberger, a Science and Land Management Specialist for the WV Land Trust.

An Eastern Screech Owl named Randolph at the Touch the Earth Festival in Morgantown: April 22, 2023 – Morgantown, W.Va. (WBOY image)

The festival had several events and booths to teach attendees about West Virginia’s different natural resources, like a trail-building workshop and a tree-planting activity along the Marilla Park trail.

“The fact is, without natural ecosystems, humanity wouldn’t exist, and that’s a fact, that’s not my opinion, but that’s the way it works,” Landenberger said. “Clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat, soil from where all the agricultural products come from, It’s [all] critically important.”

The event was co-hosted with other conservancy organizations like the Morgantown Green Team, the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, Friends of Deckers Creek, the Mon River Trails Conservancy and many others.