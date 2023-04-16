MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Earth Day, April 22, the third annual Touch the Earth Festival will be held at the Marilla Park pavilion in Morgantown and hosted by the Mon Valley Green Space Coalition (MVGSC) and the West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) will host.

The free event will run from from 1-4 p.m. and will feature a dog parade, a tree-planting event, musical groups J. MS Trio and the Wednesday Night Jam, as well as a cookout and a marshmallow roast, which local musicians are invited to attend for a jam session.

“Other activities will include a guided tour of the park’s trails, including a presentation on the ongoing repair of one of the park’s gullies, a forest bathing session, and self-guided scavenger hunts in which participants will identify local wildflowers and invasive plants,” according to a MVGSC release.

The day will begin with a guided tour of Marilla Park’s trails and gulley at 1:30 p.m., followed by the tree planting activity at 2:30 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., dogs and their owners will gather at the top of Marilla Park (intersection of White Avenue and Hirschman Street) and walk along the Marilla trail to the pavilion. A picture of every pair will be posted on the MVGSC Facebook page and those participating will receive a prize, while supplies last.

“Earth Day is a great time to reflect on our connection to the natural world,” JoNell Strough, a WVU professor of psychology and the chair of the MVGSC, said. “On Earth Day, we can commit to taking actions that ‘give back’ to nature—actions that restore the natural world. Such actions could range from something small—picking up litter or planting a tree—to larger actions such as walking, biking or using public transportation instead of driving a personal vehicle. Our hope is that people leave the Festival with an increased appreciation of the natural world and the importance of restoring, preserving, and protecting it for future generations.”

Local environmental organizations will also be in attendance, including Friends of Deckers Creek, the Mon Group of the West Virginia Sierra Club, members of the Morgantown Green Team, the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, Mountaineer Audubon, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Public Lands Coalition and the Monongahela Master Naturalists.

“Each will have something fun and important to offer at the Festival, and by supporting them, we’re reminded that every day is Earth Day,” Rick Landenberger, a MVGSC board member, an associate professor of geography at WVU, and a science and management specialist with the West Virginia Land Trust, said.

More information on the festival can be found on the MVGSC and WVLT websites and Facebook pages.