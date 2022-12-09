MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.

In a partnership between the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties and Christian Help, they will be hosting the “41st Annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution” in Morgantown on Dec. 15.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see folks’ faces as they receive food and toys for the holidays,” said Janette Lewis, community impact director with the United Way. “We know times are tough, especially with inflation, and everyone is feeling the rising costs. But to be able to put together a giveaway of this magnitude for folks in need is so rewarding.”

Mountaineer Food Bank will distribute food from their tractor-trailer during the drive-thru food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center at 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown on a first-come, first-served basis.

While there will be volunteers to help load items into vehicles, more volunteers are needed for other activities. Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign-up by visiting VolunteerMPC.org and clicking on the red “41st Annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution” link.

For more information about food distribution, call United Way at 304-296-7525. To learn more about toy pickups, call Christian Help at 304-296-0221.