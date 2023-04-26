MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — US 119, Mileground Road will be reduced to two lanes with no center turn lane while crews work on a widening project in the area, starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 27.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the lane closure is expected to last for “approximately two to three weeks,” depending on weather or other possible issues.

The lane will be closed 24/7 throughout the duration of the closure. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

According to a recent update from the Division of Highways and Monongalia County Commission, the Mileground Road widening project is expected to be done in July or August of 2023, but the commission schedule showed plans for crews to be working until the fall.