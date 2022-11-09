MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic and parking patterns will be altered in downtown Morgantown for the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Wednesday morning.

According to the announcement, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street and will disperse at 7 p.m. below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

The Morgantown Police Department said changes to traffic and parking are expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Spectators are asked to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

Parking and traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible after the parade disperses, the Morgantown Police Department said.