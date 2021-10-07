Traffic patterns altered for International Street Festival on Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department will be altering traffic patterns on Saturday for the International Street Festival in downtown Morgantown.

The festival is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, causing High Street to be closed from Walnut to Pleasant streets from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The left lane of High Street from Wall Street to Walnut Street will also be closed with the right lane used for traffic. Police said the roads will reopen at 4 p.m.

Parking on High Street will be restricted, however, parking will be available in the Spruce Street and University Avenue garages. Morgantown PD advises motorists to use the Chestnut Street entrance to enter the University Avenue garage.