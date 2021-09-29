Traffic patterns being altered for WVU Homecoming Parade on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department announced they will alter traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown for the West Virginia University Homecoming Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m this Friday.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 on High Street and will disperse at Foundry Street. Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street on Prospect Street and back to University Avenue. Willey Street will be closed off at University Ave. Morgantown Police said they will be at the intersections to assist with traffic.

Parade spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking. Traffic patterns will return to normal after the parade.