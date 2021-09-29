Traffic patterns being altered for WVU Homecoming Parade on Friday

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Woodburn Hall in the downtown campus of West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, USA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department announced they will alter traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown for the West Virginia University Homecoming Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m this Friday.

The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 on High Street and will disperse at Foundry Street. Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street on Prospect Street and back to University Avenue. Willey Street will be closed off at University Ave. Morgantown Police said they will be at the intersections to assist with traffic.

Parade spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking. Traffic patterns will return to normal after the parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories