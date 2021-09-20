Traffic patterns to change for UHS homecoming parade in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department announced they will alter traffic patterns on Tuesday for the University High School Homecoming Parade.

According to a release sent from MPD, traffic and parking will be restricted on High Street and Prospect Street beginning at 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street onto Prospect Street back to University Avenue. Willey Street will be closed at University Avenue. Officers will be at the intersections to assist with traffic, the release states.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21; and is set to start on High Street and disperse at Foundry Street.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as quickly as possible following the parade. Spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking.