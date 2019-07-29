Tri-State Office Furniture Express opens their doors in Granville

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A new office furniture retailer has opened its doors in the Granville Square.

Tri-State Office Furniture Express originated in Pittsburgh a decade ago and has since opened four new locations.

Since opening its doors in June, Tri-State Express has furnished several business in the Morgantown and Clarksburg area. General Manager Billy Smerka said that the store works to accommodate the budget of the business they are furnishing.

“We really have something for any budget,” said Smerka. “So we take pride in the fact that we are a small business and we can tailor to small businesses. We like to accommodate any size business for any budget.”

The company specializes in refurbished, used and new office furniture and also provides free design and floor layouts.