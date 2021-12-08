Trinity Christian students hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several students from Trinity Christian School were sent to the hospital Tuesday following a carbon monoxide leak, officials said.

According to a school official, the leak was discovered at Trinity Christian School’s main building Tuesday afternoon.

The school was evacuated following the discovery of the leak, and some students were sent to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. Trinity Christian school was closed on Wednesday for snow.

According to the Trinity Christian School superintendent, the school has been inspected by both the gas company and the fire department and has been given approval to resume regular classes On Thursday.

There’s no word on those students’ conditions at this time. Stay with 12 News for updates.

