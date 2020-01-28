Trio receive federal sentences for their roles in Mon County oxycodone ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three people who were part of a 2017 drug round-up that included the arrests of 33 people from around West Virginia and Michigan, were sentenced in U.S. District Court, Tuesday.

Konshawntas Boyd, 39 of Detroit, was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for her role in the drug distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Boyd, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises” in October 2019. Boyd, a nurse practitioner, admitted that she had an apartment located at Barrington North Apartments in Morgantown, for the purpose of distributing oxycodone from September 2016 to March 2017, Powell said.

Devante Maddox, 27 of Detroit, was sentenced to three years probation, Powell announced. Maddox, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone” in October 2019. Maddox admitted to selling oxycodone in January 2017 in Monongalia County.

Kimberley Mozie, 39 of Morgantown, was also sentenced to three years’ probation, with the first four months of her sentence being on home detention, Powell said. Mozie, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Oxycodone” in October 2019. Mozie admitted to distributing oxycodone in March 2017 in Monongalia County.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation. The task force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Morgantown Police Department; the Star City Police Department; the West Virginia State Police; the West Virginia University Police Department; the Granville Police Department and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced the trio.