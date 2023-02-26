MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A “Blue Collar Showdown” was held at Triple S Harley-Davidson between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Those attending the event were treated to many games like corn hole, connect four and Jenga. There was also food and refreshments for customers to enjoy along with a DJ and prizes.

A major part of the event was the 50/50 and raffle tickets that were being sold. All proceeds raised from the buying of these tickets go to benefit the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association. Tickets were sold at $5 for one ticket, $10 for three, and $20 for six.

The raffle ticket winning prizes were:

A Harley-Davidson Package – $100 gift card, blanket, portable grill and picnic set

WVU Basketball – Two tickets to WVU Men’s basketball game

Morgan Wallen – Two tickets to a concert at PNC Park

Pirates – Home opener game

Autographed guitar – Signed by Jesse James Dupree

Jennifer Sutherland, Triple S Harley-Davidson general manager, told a 12 News reporter why this event is important. She said, “well, giving back to your community is always a good thing. Coal mining is a big part of our culture and heritage, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find somebody local that doesn’t have someone in their family that’s been involved, so, um.. It was just something that we thought was important, and like I said, just giving everybody a way to get out of the house in the winter.”

Some of the things that the Heritage Association is working on includes a ride simulator at a mini-golf course and exhibits in Fairmont.

The association’s main mission is to educate the public as well as maintain and preserve the historic and cultural heritage of coal mining in the Fairmont Field of Northern West Virginia. If interested in joining, you can do so at this link.

The next event hosted by Triple S Harley Davidson will be a Bike Night at the Silver Spur Saloon on March 17.