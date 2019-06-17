Triple S Harley Davidson to host lumbersports competition

Another lumber sports event is coming to Monongalia County this month.

Triple S Harley Davidson is hosting a Pro Lumberjack Festival on June 29th from 11 to 5.

The festival will include different lumber sports events, and appearances by World Champion Matt Cogar and more.

Those events include the standing chop, underhand chop, hotsaw, one-man buck, and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $2 for kids between 6 and 12, and kids under 6 are free.

If you’d like to get more information, call (304) 284-8244 or visit tripleshd.com