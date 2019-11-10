Triple S honors veterans by offering free lunch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Triple S made a fun day out of this Sunday for veterans by inviting them in-store to be honored.

The Harley-Davidson Dealership saluted veterans by providing a free two-hour lunch to veterans, right in the middle of their business. Veterans had the opportunity to mingle with each other and some even brought along family members to enjoy the event.

The event was also open to non-veterans, who had to pay $5 dollars to participate. The proceeds from them went to Morgantown’s Operation Welcome Home, a nonprofit that helps veterans with job placement.

Chris Smith, a 20 year Air Force Veteran was in attendance. He said he served in Europe, Asia and on both coasts of the US before retiring in 1995.

“It’s a great honor because we give so much of our time every day we have veterans that still serve today that don’t get to come home and see their families, they don’t get to have holidays and stuff and this is very important because they recognize us for what we’ve done, sacrifices that we’ve made and for them to give back to us is really really important to me,” Smith said.

He said it’s always nice to see and interact with a fellow veteran, or brother, as he calls them. Smith said veterans appreciate any little gesture, like a thank you.

“A lot of people today say thank you for your service that means more to us than any hotdog or any soda could ever mean. The word of appreciation means a lot to us veterans,” Smith said.