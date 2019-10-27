Triple SSS Harley Davidson hosts trunk-or-treat event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Triple SSS Harley Davidson got in on the spooky spirit Sunday, with a trunk or treat event of its own.

This is the Harley dealership’s second time hosting a trunk or treat, and this year, organizers anticipated as many as 300 kids to come to the event.

This year, TRIPLE SSS partnered with several local businesses and restaurants to give out candy and prizes as well as a bounce house and face painting to keep kids entertained.

This year, kids got the chance to give Harley’s newest electric bike a spin.

“We have our Stacyc track set up, it’s a new electric bike that Harley is putting out for the littles to kind of learn how to ride,” Triple SSS Harley Davidson’s marketing coordinator Jessica Lee said. “They can come and test ride it around our little track.

Lee said the free event went from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, and was all about giving back to the community.