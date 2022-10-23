MORGANTOWN. W.Va. – Camp Mountaineer held its 5th Annual “Trunk or Treat” on Oct. 23 between 2-4 p.m.

Monongalia County EMS handing out candy (WBOY Image)

Cars, trucks and first responder vehicles were gathered around the flag pole in the parade field, loaded with candy for possible trunk or treaters. Families were invited out for the free event to have a nice day doing spooky fun activities.

Undercover zombie hiding in the leaves on the “Haunted Hike” (WBOY Image)

Besides the candy, the event also had a “haunted hike” that was infested with kids who were dressed up as zombies. The zombies were hanging from trees, hidden in the leaves, and limping around to hand out candy. The trail with the haunted hike led to a story walk with the book “At the Old Haunted House.”

Story walk trail (WBOY Image)

A “story walk” is life size pages of books lined up along a trail, so that visitors can read as the walk through and enjoy the nature around them.

Community events like these are always fun to gather for. Julie Koerner, activities and civic services chair, mentioned why she feels it is important to have these fun experiences for families. She said, “the community gives to us so much, as well as, we’re all members of this community. So, embracing the feeling of community for everyone involved, is what we like to do.”

Camp Mountaineer is always looking for more boys and girls to join the “Boy Scouts of America,” and invites those who are interested to be part of the camp. For more information, you can click here. At this link, you can also find upcoming events for the public.