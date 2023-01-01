MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A set of twins were the first babies born in the New Year at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown gave birth to the twins on Jan. 1 and named them Watson Christopher Beagle and Walker Cole Beagle. Baby Watson was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. and 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long. His younger brother, Walker, was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. and 0.9 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.

The first WVUM Children’s babies in the 2023 New Year pictured from left to right: Watson Beagle and Walker Beagle. (Courtesy: Kevin Hamric)

Both twins were born well, but according to Kevin Hamric, WVU Medicine Children’s Marketing and Communications manager, because the two were born at 34 weeks and six days into gestation, Watson and Walker Beagle will be looked after and cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Children’s Hospital. That is until the twins are ready to go home.

Nicole Beagle, the mother of the twins, was originally supposed to give birth on Jan. 12. She had gone into the hospital to have her blood pressure monitored, and ended up having the twin boys early. She said, “we are so grateful they are healthy and everything went well. We are so excited!”

They will go home to their big brother, Maxwell, the family’s beagle dog.

When discussing the Jan. 1 birth date, Nicole mentioned that she could not wait for the boys to have birthdays that will most likely involve great parties, sleepovers and no school.