MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two local fire departments are benefactors of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department has received nearly $100,000, while the City of Morgantown’s Fire Department was given a little more than $50,000. The funds will reportedly provide resources to the cities’ fire departments to train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.

“The funding will strengthen emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The AFG program is one of three grant programs under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as they relate to fire hazards.