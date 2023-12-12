MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Cellular made a donation to the Metropolitan Theatre (The Met) in downtown Morgantown as a part of its annual ‘Gift of Connection’ program. For this giveaway, the organization donated approximately $1,000 worth of audio equipment to The Met—including headphones, speakers, and microphone cables.

According to Hunter Sprinkles, the Area Sales Manager for West Virginia and Maryland with U.S. Cellular, this program has been going on since 2009, and U.S. Cellular gives away donations to other local organizations each year as a part of it.

“We’ve actually invested $35 million into local nonprofits, and we plan to continue to do so,” Sprinkles said. “And so, lots of great nonprofits here in the Morgantown area, but when we think about connection, The Met really came to mind.”

“They’re connecting with the community, they’re an anchor of Morgantown when it comes to the cultural scene and so, that’s why we wanted to make our donation here today,” Sprinkles said about The Met.

Sprinkles added that U.S. Cellular is doing the ‘Gift of Connection’ program nationwide, so these giveaways exist in different communities across the country. U.S. Cellular is currently accepting donations so that they can continue to donate to local organizations.

Anybody who would like to contribute can do so by showing up to any of U.S. Cellular’s corporate-owned retail locations. The items they’re accepting are sports equipment, games and other similar items that will go to nonprofits in local communities that serve children.

By donating this equipment to the Metropolitan Theatre, Sprinkles said that he hopes “that they recognize that we value what they add to the community. They’ve been here almost 100 years—next year will be 100 years that they’ve been serving Morgantown. And so, you know, this is just a small way that we can help them serve the community. That’s all that we’re here to do too is serve our local communities and we’re happy to do that.”

Sprinkles encourages people to check out the theatre if you happen to be in the Morgantown area. For more information about upcoming performances, click here.