MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The decision to determine if the Mountain State will be a part of the path to the Olympics was expected to be announced on Jan. 5. Those hoping that Mylan Park will be hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving will have to wait a little bit longer.

USA Diving Communications Director told 12 News that the announcement would not be made on Jan. 5. It is unclear on when the decision will be announced.

Knoxville, Tenn. and Morgantown are the two finalists to host the trials, which would mark the path to get to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Members of the selection committee recently visited Mylan Park last month for the USA Diving Winter National Championships.

12 News will continue to follow along with this story to provide an update on when the decision is expected to be announced as well as the result of it.