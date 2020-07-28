U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announce more than $377,000 for research at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The Walmart Foundation has provided a $658,000 grant to the West Virginia University Extension Service Family Nutrition Program (FNP) to help provide West Virginians access to fresh, healthy and locally grown foods and research-based nutrition education.

A news release from WVU stated that fresh and healthy foods can be difficult to find in rural West Virginia. One in four rural West Virginians is food insecure, and with the recent public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is anticipated that more West Virginians will not have reliable access to food, according to the release.