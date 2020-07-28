U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announce more than $377,000 for research at WVU

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $377,936 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for auditory processing research at West Virginia University (WVU) on Monday.
“West Virginia University continues to lead in research projects across many fields and continues to represent the Mountain State well. This research could provide insight into auditory processing and further help West Virginians with hearing complications. I look forward to seeing the results of this research and will continue to support funding for research at colleges and universities across the state.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
“It is always welcome news to see funding head to our educational institutions like WVU to support research initiatives from HHS. In 2015, I hosted National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials in Morgantown to highlight the opportunity for expanded research capabilities in West Virginia. Projects such as this further demonstrates the continued investment into WVU from NIH, and will lead to significant gains in our understanding of auditory sciences. I will continue to advocate for additional funding into our higher education institutions that will increase our medical services and benefit the people of our state,” said Senator Capito.Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)