MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is making history when it comes to returns on unclaimed property, all thanks to the help of State Treasurer Riley Moore.

In a recent press release, Treasurer Moore announced that as a part of the modernization of the Unclaimed Property Division, over $1.6 million dollars have been returned to individuals, organizations and businesses within the month of April. This pushed the fiscal year-to-date returns past $20 million for the first time in state history.

WVU Medicine was one of the lucky businesses to receive a check for its unclaimed property, which was hand delivered by Treasurer Riley Moore himself.

Michael Grace (Left) and State Treasurer Riley Moore (Right)

The check was made out for $42,976.99, which WVU Medicine CEO and President, Michael Grace says will be put towards the hospital’s Uncompensated Care Fund.

“We’re a non-profit hospital, any and all donations such as this one goes to good use and caring for our patients and adhering to our mission of improving the health of West Virginians,” said Grace on receiving what he claimed to be a “pleasant surprise”.

Approximately every one in ten individuals has unclaimed property to their names, you can check to see if you’re owed within the state of West Virginia here.