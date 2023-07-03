MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A popular chicken restaurant in Pennsylvania is planning to open a new location in Morgantown.

Roosters Roost in Uniontown, Pennsylvania is known for its fried chicken and good family atmosphere, and some people already travel from West Virginia just to eat. That’s one reason why the owners, Bob Cochrane and Chaz Grooms, chose Morgantown for their second restaurant, Cochrane told 12 News.

The Morgantown location will be at 226 Comfort Inn Dr. right off of Exit 1 of Interstate 68. The new location will bring the full menu from the Uniontown location, including the famous fried chicken, but will also capitalize on some West Virginia favorites like fried bologna and West Virginia hotdogs.

Chicken from Roosters Roost (Courtesy: Chaz Grooms)

Roosters Roost in Morgantown will also deliver within seven miles of the store and offer catering options.

But with other fried chicken restaurants opening recently in the area, what so special about Roosters Roost? Cochrane said at their restaurant visitors will get great quality food in a family atmosphere. “We don’t buy cheap food,” he said. “Period.” He also explained that while chicken is their claim to fame, the menu has a wide variety of other food options.

Cherry Taco Cinnabun Pizza Some of the other food items that will be offered at Roosters Roost (Courtesy: Chaz Grooms)

As of now, they are still working on getting equipment and necessary licenses, but Cochrane said that they hope to open in Morgantown as early as September, and they aren’t stopping there. According to Cochrane, Roosters Roost is also looking to expand to Bridgeport and is opening to helping or partnering with other people to open other franchise locations in the area.

You can take a video tour of the Morgantown restaurant in the video player above.