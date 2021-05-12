United Way celebrates its ‘Day of Caring’ with more than 200 volunteers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties celebrated its “Day of Caring” on Wednesday, May 12, through service projects all around Monongalia County.

Servando Arredondo

“We have 21 projects spread out over Mon County this year, with about 216 volunteers completing all of those projects. They vary from working with our Blue and Gold Mine Sale preparation and prep for the sale on Saturday, and to working at a few of our different partner agencies. So, some places like Operation Welcome Home, The Shack, Scotts Run and some other local nonprofits.” Servando Arredondo – Engagement Manager

In addition, Arredondo said, there was “quite a large group” at Coopers Rock State Park. Those volunteers helped to clear trails and get the park ready for the summer.

Wednesday was the 29th Annual Day of Caring, he said, and the motivation for the day was to get volunteers out into the community, something that was not possible in 2020.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the United Way to cancel its Day of Caring, so being able to return in full effect was a great feeling, Arredondo said.

“And, we were fortunate to get a sponsorship from Summit Community Bank,” he said. “They’re new to the Morgantown area, and they were interested in getting involved in doing a community service project and just getting their employees out in the community.”

Summit was a critical part of the Day of Caring. Arredondo said the United Way was very pleased to have a sponsor that was interested in the community. The Day of Caring was largely a success because of its help.

“Having the sponsorships from Summit Community Bank has been great,” Arredondo said. “It allowed us to buy some pretty amazing t-shirts and provide some lunches for all our volunteers that are out serving today. So, just having them being willing to partner with us and actually just showing an interest in getting involved in the community has been great. I mean, I’m more than appreciative.”

With volunteers signed up, a sponsorship secured and service work to be completed, Arredondo said the volunteers went to their various projects with lots of excitement.

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Co.

“We are extremely excited. Like I said, this is our 29th year that we’ve been able to host this event,” Arredondo said. “Skipping last year was difficult because we enjoy seeing all our volunteers out and just seeing pictures and everything from when they started a project in the afternoon, and they have a goal, and almost every time, the volunteers have been able to accomplish that goal. It’s really interesting to see all the pictures and everything, once they’ve completed their tasks at the different agencies.”

United Way’s engagement manager said he was grateful for everyone involved.

He reiterated his appreciation for Summit, as well as the volunteers and all of the United Way’s partners in the community.

“I am so appreciative,” Arredondo said. “I just have no words to describe it. It’s one of my favorite events, one of my favorite things that I get to do as part of my job with United Way.”