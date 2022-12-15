MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties partnered with Christian Help for the forty-first annual Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on December 15.

The event started at 10 a.m. and was held at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. Vehicles lined up at the Mountaineer Food Bank truck and were asked by volunteers how much food they needed.

Vehicles could stay in the line if they were also looking for toys. Volunteers would ask for information regarding the toys and would go inside the building to bring out the specific bags matching the information given.

Food boxes being made by the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties (WBOY Image)

Toy distributers waiting for bags of toys from Christian Help (WBOY Image)

Servando Arredondo, engagements manager for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties said 800 to 900 families were served toys, and around 1,300 people were served food this year.

“It can be challenging for folks to get food and toys, and even more so now with inflation and everything,” Arredondo said. “Everything is expensive. So we’re even more thankful and happy that we could do an event like this this year, and hopefully ease some of that burden on families that would want or need those toys or food.”

The event was started 41 years ago to help meet the needs of the community and has been an annual event every year since. It was not always in the style of a drive-thru, but Arredondo says that it helps everything go more smoothly.

Arredondo would like to thank all the volunteers and partnerships who helped make the annual event possible again this year. If you missed out on this season’s toy and food distribution event, you will be able to try again next year.