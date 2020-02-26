United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties celebrate surpassing 2020 campaign goal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties celebrated surpassing this year’s campaign goal by more than $3,000.

This year’s 2020 campaign goal was $1,345,000, but United Way officials said they surpassed that goal by $3,479.

The funds that the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties work to raise each year goes back into the community to enhance health, education and financial stability for people within those communities.

According to the United Way’s website, in 2018 alone they sent more than 32,000 weekend food packs home with school children.

“A lot of sponsoring agencies will benefit from the dollars raised in our communities, it’s going to help a lot of individuals and entities in the area,” said Campaign Co-Chairman, Chris Morris.

Officials from the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties explained that they will introduce the 2021 campaign goal in the upcoming weeks.

Take a look at the 2020 Campaign Video Below:

Those who would like to know more about the 2020 campaign, keep up-to-date on information about the 2021 campaign or how to get involved, should click here.