United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties celebrates 82nd campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties kicked off its 2020 campaign this afternoon in Morgantown.

The Pines Country Club hosted more than 60 United Way volunteers celebrating the 82nd annual campaign.

Pacesetter companies announced that they had already reached 16 percent of the total goal.

More than $223,000 has been raised by the 12 Pacesetter companies including Clear Mountain Bank, MVB and Huntington Bank.

“Well when we start this campaign we already have, we’re off running,” said campaign chair Harry Hayes. “We have a really big number that we’re trying to get there this year and having this campaign start with a really good start is important.”

This years goal is to raise $1,345,000 which will support 24 health and human services agencies.