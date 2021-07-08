United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties holding furniture sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties kicked off a furniture sale with pieces left over from the former Ramada Hotel on Scott Avenue. The sale was held in an office on the side of the hotel.

After a successful first day, all items were marked down 50% on Thursday. Items available for purchase include:

  • Couches
  • Tables
  • Dressers
  • Microwaves
  • Paintings
  • Lamps

All proceeds from the sales went to the United Way and its initiatives. The organization’s “Helpful Harvest Food Program,” which helps make produce more affordable to those who need it, is run out of the same space as the furniture sale.

“Hopefully, everybody has an opportunity to come up and purchase something,” said engagement manager Servando Arredondo. “There’s all kinds of stuff, and we’d love to see it gone.”

The furniture will continue through Friday, July 9th. It will be open from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

