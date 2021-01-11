United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties surpasses fall 2020 fundraising goals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties has announced that it has exceeded its fall 2020 fundraising campaign.

The United Way’s goal was $1,142,000, and it raised $1,236,801, so 108 percent of its goal. Brandi Helms, chief executive officer, said 2020 was a challenging year due to the pandemic, so the organization was aware of greater demand in need but wasn’t sure if it could match that.

Helms

We decided that we couldn’t take our foot off the gas and that we really had to do could to raise as much money in our community. And so we came up with the campaign theme of “now more than ever” because we knew those dollars would be needed to meet so many needs in the community. I think in a year that was really challenging for everybody for different reasons, I think that the community coming together, people giving more than they did last year, in some scenarios, companies giving new gifts to the United Way than they have given in the past. Brandi Helms – CEO, United Way

To see the community reach so deep to help those in need was heartwarming, Helms said.

She added that the dedication shown, especially from corporate partners, was encouraging considering how difficult 2020 has been for local businesses.

“We can’t say enough about the community,” Helms said. “We put the challenge out there, they really responded. And I’ll tell you; we’re so grateful.”

Now that the funds have been raised, Helms said, the plan is to continue being a force for good and change in the communities United Way serves.

One plan that will be underway soon is offering grants to other organizations that work in the communities United Way serves. Also, it will continue to offer food assistance programs and helping in every way possible.