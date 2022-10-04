MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Monday, University High School held its 8th Annual Showcase of Bands in Morgantown.

A Showcase of Bands is where the event is all about the marching bands and features a night of music, drill, and show routines.

The event showcased 15 local bands who have put in hundreds of hours to show off their hard work to the public.

The 15 bands in attendance were:

Mountaineer Middle School

Westwood Middle School

Clay Battelle High School

North Marion High School

Brooke High School

Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Morgantown High School

Mountain Ridge High School

Fairmont State University

Fairmont Senior High School

Bridgeport High School

Lewis County High School

Laurel Highlands High School

Albert Gallatin High School

University High School

UHS Showcase of Bands. (WBOY Image)

UHS Showcase of Bands. (WBOY Image)

“It’s a wonderful feeling to see the camaraderie bands have for one another, as well as band parents have for one another,” said Kevin Tenney, UHS Showcase of Bands Organizer, “The bands respect each other even if the football teams do not, because they understand the hard work that’s been put, many many hours a week, many many hours through the summer and fall, and sometimes in the spring too, to perfect what they want to do.”

Marching band is both physically & mentally demanding, requiring students to play, read, and move at the same time.

Tenney says, “If a football player misses a tackle or if a basketball player misses a shot it’s not that big of a deal, but if a band member steps out of line or plays a wrong note everybody notices that right away, so with band, you have to be 100% accurate 100% of the time.”

The Showcase of Bands raises funds for instrument repairs, helps students afford uniform rentals, and pays other expenses the band & students may have.

Tenney says, “Mon County Schools is pretty good about distributing money to the bands, but it’s not near enough.”

To find out more information on University High School Band click here.