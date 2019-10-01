MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School hosted it’s 6th Annual Band Showcase featuring 14 bands from around the area.

The showcase featured bands from around North Central West Virginia, including Clay Battelle, North Marion, Buckhannon Upshur, Morgantown High School, Fairmont State. The Pride of West Virginia, was also in attendance.

“I think having a whole thing dedicated to all the bands is very special because everyone here is here to see us,” said Sarah Lojewski, UHS Field Commander.

Musical showcases are opportunities for musicians to present new material and learn new styles from other performers